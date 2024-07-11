It’s hard to believe that the Ferrari 355 would need any improvement, but Evoluto Automobili is doing just that. The restoration and modernization specialist is re-engineering the Ferrari for more modern tastes while retaining and enhancing its visceral driving experience. The ultra-special supercar features an all-new carbon body, a bespoke interior, and an upgraded chassis.
Each customer-supplied 355 receives a completely reworked engine with over 200 new and redesigned components. It has larger inlet valves, a proprietary quill shaft, solid cam lifters, a new coil-on-plug ignition system, and bespoke tuning.
The naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank V-8 engine now makes 420 horsepower, a bit more than the 375 hp from the original. It pairs to a reworked six-speed manual transmission. Stopping power comes from upgraded brakes with Brembo GT six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, while the tuner also stiffens the chassis through “carbon fusing,” increasing the car’s torsional rigidity by 23 percent.
Evoluto wraps Ferrari in an Ian Callum-designed body that has improved cooling with bigger intakes and a re-shaped front splitter. It has LED pop-up headlights, staggered 19-inch wheels, new wing mirrors, flush door handles, and a titanium exhaust system.
There will only be 55 Ferrari 355s built by Evoluto. Each one will be completely bespoke and tailored to the customer’s liking, and they can choose from a range of paint, leather, and material finishes inside and out. Evoluto will host a launch event and preview at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with its international debut set for Monterey Car Week in August.
Source: Evoluto Automobili