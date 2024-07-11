It’s hard to believe that the Ferrari 355 would need any improvement, but Evoluto Automobili is doing just that. The restoration and modernization specialist is re-engineering the Ferrari for more modern tastes while retaining and enhancing its visceral driving experience. The ultra-special supercar features an all-new carbon body, a bespoke interior, and an upgraded chassis.

Each customer-supplied 355 receives a completely reworked engine with over 200 new and redesigned components. It has larger inlet valves, a proprietary quill shaft, solid cam lifters, a new coil-on-plug ignition system, and bespoke tuning.

Evoluto Automobili

The naturally aspirated, flat-plane crank V-8 engine now makes 420 horsepower, a bit more than the 375 hp from the original. It pairs to a reworked six-speed manual transmission. Stopping power comes from upgraded brakes with Brembo GT six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers, while the tuner also stiffens the chassis through “carbon fusing,” increasing the car’s torsional rigidity by 23 percent.

Evoluto wraps Ferrari in an Ian Callum-designed body that has improved cooling with bigger intakes and a re-shaped front splitter. It has LED pop-up headlights, staggered 19-inch wheels, new wing mirrors, flush door handles, and a titanium exhaust system.

Evoluto Automobili Evoluto Automobili

There will only be 55 Ferrari 355s built by Evoluto. Each one will be completely bespoke and tailored to the customer’s liking, and they can choose from a range of paint, leather, and material finishes inside and out. Evoluto will host a launch event and preview at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, with its international debut set for Monterey Car Week in August.