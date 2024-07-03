The Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ might be cut from the same cloth but their sales charts are shockingly different. With the second quarter of the year now over, we can have a closer look at how the attainable sports cars fared in the first half of 2024. Through June, the GR86 was purchased 7,467 times in the United States where its platform-sharing sibling only mustered 1,414 sales.

The GR86 is outselling the nearly identical BRZ by a ratio of five to one, which has us scratching our heads. We've contacted Subaru to explain why its car is far less popular. Meanwhile, the only logical explanation we can think of about the BRZ's lackluster sales is the vehicle's potentially limited availability at dealers. It should be noted Toyota has a much stronger retail network than Subaru in the US, which would partially explain the gap in sales.

Toyota is happy to report that GR86 demand is up 41.9 percent this year whereas Subaru says its sister car is down by 43.7 percent from January to June. Last month, 1,500 people bought a GR86 and only 243 purchased a BRZ. As you can imagine, the BRZ is the slowest-selling product in Subie's portfolio through June. We can't say the same for the GR86 since it outsold the Crown, Supra, and other products.

Speaking of Toyota's more expensive sports car, which just lost its four-cylinder engine for the 2025MY, demand dropped 7.8 percent in the first six months of the year. Deliveries declined to 1,495 units, and with the cheaper base model going away, the future isn't looking too bright. There's a hotter Supra GRMN on the way but that's unlikely to move the needle since it's expected to be a limited-run special edition.

On a related note, we're asking Toyota why it only moved 13 units of the Prius in June compared to the same month of last year when it sold 2,466 units. We will update this article once we hear back.