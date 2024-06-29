If there's one thing the BMW M3 CS doesn't need, it's more power. BMW says the twin-turbo straight-six under the hood makes 543 horsepower, but from behind the wheel, it feels more like 600 horses. The one in this video makes 750 hp, enough to get the car to its electronically limited top speed in no time at all.

The AutoTopNL YouTube channel managed to get some time behind the wheel of this M3 CS modified by H&H Performance, a shop in northern Germany. There's no word on specific upgrades, though considering the capabilities of BMW's S58 engine, we wouldn't be surprised if all that extra horsepower is a result of a few simple bolt-ons and a tune.

The host wastes no time getting up to speed, heading onto the German Autobahn (where there is no speed restriction) to test the upper limits of this CS. What follows is several minutes of repeated acceleration runs, each ending due to traffic or because the car reaches its electronic speed limiter of 304 km/h (189 mph).

We suspect this M3 could go a whole lot faster if it didn't have the limiter in place. It's clear from the video the car is still pulling each time it reaches 188 mph. It's very likely this car could crest 200 mph if it were given the freedom to do so (and it had enough space).

Hopefully the next time AutoTopNL tests this car, it'll have its speed limiter removed.