Tony Roma will succeed Tadge Jeuchter as the head of the global Corvette development team. He starts his new role on July 1 after serving as the Cadillac Celestiq’s chief engineer. Roma will also oversee the automaker’s luxury and performance car teams.

Roma has worked at General Motors for over 30 years, including on the Corvette. He also led the development of several recent Cadillac models, such as the CT5, the CT6, the Blackwings, the V-Series cars, and others, bringing plenty of performance knowledge to Team Corvette.

GM President Mark Reuss said that Roma was "a natural fit to succeed Tadge" given his years of experience. He’s also certified to drive on the Nurburgring.

Jeuchter departs from General Motors after a 47-year career with the automaker, working on the Corvette since 1993. He became the car’s chief engineer in 2006, ushering the C7 and the C8 through development and overseeing the C8 ZR1 that will debut sometime this summer.

Roma said that Jeuchter left "big shoes to fill" and that he and his team would "work every day to continue the strong legacy this nameplate deserves." After the ZR1 arrives, attention will turn to the rumored Zora that’s supposed to have 1,000 horsepower and all-wheel drive. There have also been persistent rumors that Chevrolet could turn Corvette into a brand of vehicles that could spawn an SUV, like the Mustang Mach-E, but we’ll have to see where Roma steers the brand.