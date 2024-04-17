Tadge Juechter, the longtime chief engineer for the Chevrolet Corvette, will retire this summer after a 47-year career at General Motors. He's worked on Team Corvette since 1993, and became chief engineer in 2006, leading the development of the C7 and mid-engine C8.

"It’s been the honor of a lifetime to work at this company, leading the men and women who have brought to life one of the most iconic and recognizable vehicles in recent American history," Juechter said in a statement. "Their tenacity and ability to push what is possible with every variant and generation of Corvette was inspiring to see. I know the future of the nameplate is in the right hands."

His successor will be confirmed this summer upon his retirement.

The last Corvette developed under Juechter's leadership will be the C8 ZR1, which is expected to sit above the Z06. His tenure has seen the Corvette push huge boundaries. The C8 was the first to go mid-engine after decades of false starts. The platform has also introduced the first flat-plane V-8 to the Corvette nameplate, and perhaps even more significantly, the first hybrid model, the all-wheel drive E-Ray.

Juechter also put significant effort into engaging the Corvette's huge fanbase. He was a regular presence at Corvette events around the country, always taking the time to explain the details of the latest models.

He'll surely be considered one of the most significant figures in Corvette history, up there with Ed Cole, Bill Mitchell, and Zora Arkus-Duntov.