Lamborghini likes to iterate on its halo cars, creating even more limited-production models. The Veneno coupe and roadster were the first specialty cars during the automaker’s Aventador era. Lambo revealed the Veneno roadster in grand fashion atop the Italian naval aircraft carrier Cavour, and only nine open-top cars ever made it to production.

The second Veneno Roadster to leave the factory just sold for $6 million at auction after sitting for two years in a dealership in Dubai. They were asking $9.5 million for the car at the time.

The high-end dealership responsible for the sale, SBX Cars, says it's the most expensive car ever sold online. It beat out another SBX-sold supercar from 2022—the 2017 Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta that went for $5.36 million.

This 2015 Veneno Roadster in question, once owned by a Saudi Arabian royal family member, has been driven just 1,105 miles over its lifetime. Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V-12 engine powers the supercar, which makes 740 horsepower and 509 pound-feet of torque. The Veneno accelerates to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 220 miles per hour.

While its extreme appearance makes it look like a race car, the open-top supercar is actually road-legal. It’s supposed to look like a racing prototype for the road. This particular car has a matte black exterior, exposed carbon fiber, lime-green pinstripes and accents, and a big wing. The color carries over to the black interior, which features lime green leather throughout the cabin. It’s on the seats, steering wheel, dash, and center console.