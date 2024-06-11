The Mazda MX-5 Miata has been a hit since it went on sale in the United States in May 1989. The roadster cost $13,800 when it was new 34 years ago, which is $33,310 today when adjusted for inflation. A brand-new one is cheaper, starting at $31,170 (the price includes the $1,185 destination fee), but sometimes you have to pay a premium to scoop up a bit of automotive history.

This 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata in Classic Red recently sold on Bring a Trailer for $40,500. That seems extreme, but this example is as like-new as possible, with almost every option available and just 38 miles on the odometer. It has barely moved in three decades and only had two owners. The current one bought it in October 2023.

Mazda only offered two packages for the 1990 Miata. Package A added power steering, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 14-inch alloy wheels, and an AM/FM cassette player, while B built on that with cruise control and power windows. Air conditioning, a CD player, the detachable hardtop, and a limited-slip differential were standalone options. All of them were on this pristine Miata.

Powering the classic roadster is the 1.6-liter four-cylinder, making 116 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque. It routes through a five-speed manual transmission to the rear wheels.

It might be down on power compared to today’s vehicles, but it’s still guaranteed to bring smiles on a curvy road. We just hope the new owner actually drives it. Spending $40,000 on any car is a lot, and if that’s out of your budget, cheaper Miatas are available with a few more miles.