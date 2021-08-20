Lamborghini resurrected the Countach nameplate last week for a limited-edition model. The company said it planned to produce just 112 examples of the new hybrid hypercar, though if you’re looking to purchase one, you’re already out of luck. Every single example was accounted for before the car’s big reveal (mentioned at the 6:20 mark in the video above), which is often the case with these limited-edition supercar models.

Those lucky 112 will get an amalgamation that harkens back to one of the company’s most iconic and important models. Underneath the retro restyling is a Lamborghini Aventador. However, things are radically changed under the hood where it borrows the hybrid powertrain from the Sián FKP 37, which pairs the brand’s naturally aspirated V12 with an electric motor. The setup makes a bit less power in the Countach.

The hybrid powertrain produces 803 horsepower (599 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (719 Newton-meters) of torque, which is capable of sending the car to 60 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds while on its way to a 221-mph (355-kph) top speed. It can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in just 8.6 seconds. A seven-speed automatic gearbox helps deliver power to all four wheels, which certainly helps with its acceleration times. Unique design features include the taillights, quad exhaust tips, and the staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.

Those prospective owners will begin receiving their new Countach supercars sometime later this year. Pricing information isn’t public, though rumors suggest the price surpasses the $1-million mark while others put the cost at as much as $3.5 million. That doesn’t seem otherworldly for such a limited production vehicle. The new Countach is a modern supercar wrapped in a retro re-imagining of an icon. It sports the right design cues even if it looks like a far departure from the original.

