We hesitate to call this 1982 Lamborghini Countach LP500 S a barn find, as it wasn't kept in a barn nor was it necessarily lost in time. That said, it was left in long-term storage in Southern California for upwards of two decades, apparently uncovered and awaiting a restoration that never happened. It's now for sale in "as discovered" condition at $695,000, but according to the selling dealer Driver Source, this isn't just another old Countach.

Lamborghini aficionados will recognize 1982 as the first year for the more powerful LP500 S model, but this particular white Countach is listed as being the first LP500 S of them all. Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni allegedly confirmed several early build features present on this Lambo, including LP400 S fenders, Campagnolo magnesium wheels, and other bits. Furthermore, Driver Source mentions documentation chronicling the car's history as the actual show car that debuted for the 1982 Geneva Motor Show. It was also reportedly the car used in Lamborghini brochures advertising the then-new LP500 S.

That would make this Countach particularly special in the Lamborghini world, but that's not the end of the story. Paperwork lists the ownership history since new, going first to a buyer in Italy who shipped it to Germany and then to the US, where guitarist Carlos Cavazo of '80s rock band Quiet Riot saw it. He bought the Countach in 1985 and enjoyed driving it for 15 years, racking up a majority of the 41,100 miles currently showing on the odometer. Documents show the car being towed to Franco's European Sports Cars in late 2001 where it went into storage. And that's where it stayed.

It's unclear if the Countach is presently in running/driving condition. The listing states the 4.8-liter V12 was modified in 1985, swapping the original Weber carburetors for a fuel injection system to meet California emissions requirements. The original carbs are long gone, but the Countach does come with its iconic wing which was never installed. The tool kit, spare tire, and a plethora of paperwork are also included.

A quick glance at duPont Registry shows other classic Countach models selling for less, but this "barn find" certainly has a special history. More information and photos are available at Driver Source through the link below.