Rod Stewart was a pretty flamboyant rock star back in the day, and his penchant for Lamborghinis is nearly as well-known as his music. This Countach, currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, is listed as the one he bought while on tour in Australia in 1977. It's an LP400 with an interesting story.

The car looks blissfully clean and original in photos, but it wasn't always that way. According to the auction description, Stewart shipped the car to Los Angeles and had it extensively modified by Albert Madikian Engineering. Rear and front spoilers were added along with a widebody kit, adopting an updated look of the LP400 S. The roof was cut off to give it a removable targa-style top panel, because a dual-winged Countach doesn't attract enough attention. The 3.9-liter V-12, however, remained untouched.

Bring A Trailer Bring A Trailer Bring A Trailer

Per the listing, Stewart sold the car in 2002. The second owner converted it to left-hand drive before selling it in 2013, at which point it was refurbished to its original condition. We may have been inclined to leave it alone given the car's ownership history, but there's something to be said for the cleaner design of the early-run LP 400 Countach. The only thing not original is the steering wheel being on the left side of the car.

The auction listing also notes mechanical and electrical work done in the 2000s. The interior was refurbished in 2022, and some maintenance items were done in June 2024. A work order shows fluid swaps, new spark plugs, fuel pickup screens, a muffler, and other items totaling a not-insignificant sum of $29,738.13. Maintaining a Lamborghini isn't cheap.

The auction ends on Thursday, July 11. Bidding currently sits at $500,000. Will Stewart's former ownership push this past the million-dollar mark? Give us your best guesses in the comments.