Audi’s RS badge signifies the pinnacle of a model’s performance capability. It adorns a range of cars that are far from equal in price and power, but those massive differences aren’t as prominent in a real-world race, like this one between the Audi RS4 and RS7.

The two both wear the coveted letters, but they couldn’t be more different under the hood. The RS4 packs a 2.9-liter V-6 engine that makes 450 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque, while the RS7 has a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 630 hp and 627 lb-ft.

Other than the lighter curb weight, the RS4 has one small advantage in its Competition trim: A remapped gearbox for better shifts and better launches.

Despite the considerable power difference, the less-potent RS4 was only 0.5 seconds slower to the quarter-mile finish line. It completed the race in 11.8 seconds, while the RS7 Performance did it in 11.3. That’s not a massive gap between the pair, and the aftermarket scene could easily shave a few tenths from the RS4’s time.

Sadly, Audi doesn’t offer the RS4 in the United States. But it's tough to complain, as we get to enjoy the majority of the company's sporty lineup, including the RS3, the RS5, and the RS7. We can't even complain about missing out on a wagon; Audi started selling the lovely RS6 Avant Stateside in 2020.