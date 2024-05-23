We saw the first Wagoneer S concept back in September 2022, and we'll finally see the production model on May 30. In the meantime, Jeep's first US-bound electric vehicle is going head-to-head against a Tesla Model Y Performance in a mock drag race.

The Wagoneer S will be Jeep's quickest-accelerating production model ever, needing just 3.4 seconds to hit 60 mph. That's conveniently 0.1s less than the Model Y Performance and the Trackhawk. As to why 0-60 mph times matter when you're buying a Jeep, you'll have to ask its parent company Stellantis. Bragging rights, I suppose.

The video was shot at the Willow Springs track in California and also provides a recap of the technical specifications revealed thus far. The Wagoneer S will have 600 horsepower and a massive 617 pound-feet of torque. These numbers were obtained while testing pre-production prototypes, so might change a bit for the final version sold to customers.

Jeep estimates a driving range of more than 300 miles, which is at least 21 miles more compared to the Model Y Performance. The battery size isn't mentioned but we do know the Wagoneer S rides on the STLA Large platform. The architecture supports packs from 85 to 118 kilowatt-hours. Dodge's Charger Daytona coupe and sedan models come with a 100.5-kWh battery.

The Wagoneer S also has a dual-motor setup, all-wheel drive, an 800-volt architecture, and it might get combustion engines after all. Although an EV-centric platform, the new architecture we mentioned supports ICE power–as seen in the Dodge Charger with its Hurricane inline-six, a twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine offered with either 420 or 550 hp.

It looks as though the Wagoneer S name is staying. That's despite the fact Jeep set up a contest in late 2022, asking fans to propose different monikers. It's going to be a global product, unlike the smaller Avenger sold in Europe and other markets, but not in the US.

A separate EV, the Recon, is also coming to the US. It too could eventually get gas engines, should the need arise: "We need to grab them [sales] or somebody else will," according to Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa.