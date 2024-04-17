From 973,227 vehicles sold in 2018 to 643,000 units in 2023–that's quite the downfall for Jeep. It's suffered five consecutive years of decline. Axing the affordable Renegade and Cherokee certainly didn't help, but new CEO Antonio Filosa has a plan. The Wagoneer S and Recon are coming as electric SUVs. In addition, gasoline versions are apparently being considered as well.

Speaking with Automotive News, Jeep's boss admitted the two future electric SUVs might be joined by conventionally powered derivatives. This would be possible thanks to the STLA Large platform that has already underpinned the new Dodge Charger. It's an EV-centric architecture that can accommodate ICEs as well. The next-generation Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio are getting this hardware, too.

2024 Jeep Recon

5 Photos

Jeep's head honcho told Automotive News that should opportunities arise for ICE versions, "we need to grab them or somebody else will." Since the EV market seems to be cooling down, selling these two models with gas engines at a presumably lower price seems like a no-brainer. It would make sense especially considering the company’s new goal is to achieve one million annual sales in the United States.

Even with gas derivatives of the Wagoneer S and Recon, hitting 1M still seems like an overly ambitious goal at this point. Cheaper vehicles to indirectly replace the Renegade and Cherokee would help bolster volume. Europe's Jeep Avenger might be a solution in the US but it wasn't mentioned during the interview.

Meanwhile, the 600-horsepower Wagoneer S is scheduled to go on sale in the third quarter of the year for a short 2024MY run. With a 0 to 60 mph in less than three and a half seconds, it'll be Jeep quickest vehicle ever. It's getting about 400 miles of range and all-wheel drive with a dual-motor setup. The firm's boss says the large electric SUV can lure in Tesla buyers who "want something more sophisticated."

The smaller Recon is coming by year's end and will have its first full year on sale in 2025. Other than the STLA Large platform, technical specifications have not been disclosed, but it should be smaller than the Wagoneer S. Filosa projects Wrangler customers interested in electrified off-roaders will want the Recon.