It's strange to talk about a Jeep model not sold in the United States. The Avenger, a small Euro-only crossover revealed in 2022, is built at the Tychy plant in Poland alongside its sister models, the Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600. It’s only been offered with front-wheel drive, but now, a new 4xe hybrid trim adds what all Jeeps should have: four-wheel drive.

At the heart of the Avenger 4xe is a tiny 1.2-liter gasoline engine fitted with mild-hybrid technology. It's a three-cylinder turbo mill that develops 136 horsepower and routes output to the wheels via a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. Joining the ICE are two electric motors, one at the front and the other at the rear, with each developing 28 hp.

Jeep claims the new hybrid setup enables a sprint to 62 mph in nine and a half seconds and a top speed of 121 mph. At speeds of up to 19 mph, the Avenger 4xe always works in 4x4 mode with a 50:50 split between the two axles. From 19 to 56 mph, it defaults to front-wheel drive, but the rear motor is always ready to intervene should the need arise since. Go faster than 56 mph and the rear motor is disengaged to reduce fuel consumption.

The 4xe brings other benefits. The hybrid trim also gets a multi-link rear suspension and jacks up the ride height for an extra 0.4 inches of ground clearance, now at 8.26 inches. The 22-degree approach, 35-degree departure, and 21-degree breakover angles are better than those of a regular Avenger with front-wheel drive.

Jeep says the more capable variant can ford water up to about 15.75 inches deep. To sweeten the pot, there are Snow, Sand & Mud, Sport, and Auto driving modes to choose from. On top of that, customers can spend extra on the optional all-terrain tires better suited for tackling rough terrain.

Jeep has toughened up the Avenger's appearance by giving the 4xe rugged bumpers with a scratch-resistant finish. Roof rails come as standard, as does a rear tow hitch. Inside, the seats are upholstered in a waterproof material claimed to be twice as durable as before. The seats also have a special coating making it easier to remove stains and mud.

The not-for-America Jeep Avenger 4xe goes on sale in Europe late this year. It joins the already available mild-hybrid and purely electric derivatives that are both offered strictly with a front-wheel-drive setup.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox, daily. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Gallery: 2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe