The McLaren F1 changed the industry when it arrived over 30 years ago. It had a distinctly modern feel that exemplified its analog driving experience that many have failed to replicate, leading Gordon Murray to design the GMA T.50, a spiritual successor to one of his greatest creations ever. Here's how they compare against each other.

Henry Catchpole of Hagerty puts both through their paces to determine their similarities and differences. The F1 has a massive 6.1-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine making 627 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The T.50 also has a naturally aspirated V-12, but the Cosworth-sourced engine is much smaller at 3.9 liters. It’s also a bit wider with a 65-degree V compared to the F1’s 60 degrees.

The T.50 makes 661 horsepower, more than the F1, but it produces less torque at 353 lb-ft. The two are also similar in size, with nearly identical wheelbases. However, the GMA is 1.2 inches wider and 2.6 inches longer than the iconic McLaren.

GMA ensured the T.50 was just as practical to live with as the F1, improving the storage access, switchgear, and technology. It packs a 10-speaker, 700-watt Arcam sound system that weighs half that of the Kenwood system in the F1, and it even has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The T.50 also wears more easily accessible, off-the-shelf Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, making them easier to replace than the F1’s bespoke rubber.

GMA produced its first T.50 in March 2023. The company will only make 100, each hand-assembled to the customer’s unique specification. No two vehicles will be the same, but your opportunity to get one is already gone. Gordon Murray Automotive sold out of them in early 2022. Considering the high praise from Catchpole, we suspect they'll be worth a whole lot on the secondhand market.