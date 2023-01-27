Listen to this article

Development of the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 fan-assisted supercar is nearing completion. One of the last steps in the process is taking the vehicle to the Arctic Circle for cold-weather development.

Driving a V12-powered supercar in the snow might not make sense at first, but the chief test driver explains in the video why this is actually quite important. Continental is supplying the vehicle's safety tech, like the stability control system. To calibrate it, Gordon Murray Automotive has to supply readings from both high- and low-grip conditions. The ice and snow provide the slippery surfaces for this testing.

Gordon Murray Automotive is preparing driving modes with full stability control support and what the chief test driver calls a "hero" setting. The latter selection would allow an owner to slide the T.50 but still have the ESP providing a safety net. It's also possible to turn off the assists.

The test driver says the company is now doing "final calibrations" to the T.50. "The main bulk of all the development is done," he said.

Gordon Murray Automotive premiered the T.50 in August 2020. The company plans to make 100 of them, and the base price is £2.36 million before taxes ($2.92 million at current exchange rates). Because of the driver's central seating system, the model is not road legal in the United States.

The supercar has a Cosworth-sourced naturally aspirated 4.0-liter V12 making 654 horsepower (488 kilowatts) and 344 pound-feet (467 Newton-meters) of torque. The redline is at 12,100 rpm.

The 15.75-inch (400-millimeter) fan is a unique feature of this model. It improves downforce and functions as a ram-air induction system for the engine.

The track-only T.50s is also on the way. It's limited to 25 units and wears a much more aggressive body than the road car. Revised engine tuning pushes the output to 725 hp (541 kW) when the ram-air system is in full effect.

Gordon Murray Automotive also has a very slightly less expensive T.33 on the way, with deliveries beginning in 2024. It starts at $1.8 million and is coming to the US. The model's version of the V12 is a bit less powerful at 607 hp (453 kW) and 333 lb-ft (451 Nm). The redline is at 11,100 rpm. There's no fan system on this model. Buyers can select a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic