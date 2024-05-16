Mitsubishi might be adding an off-road minivan to its aging lineup. A report published Thursday by Automotive News claims the Japanese automaker is readying a production version of the D.X Concept it revealed last October. It won’t arrive until later in the decade, and it’s one of two rugged vehicles the automaker reportedly showed with its new Momentum 2030 plan presented to North American dealers this week.

Mark Chaffin, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America, told dealers it’ll launch two all-new models in segments “in which the company does not currently compete.” That’s in addition to the automaker planning to launch a new or “completely refreshed” vehicle every fiscal year between 2026 and 2030.

We reached out to Mitsubishi to see if it would confirm that one of the two all-new models is a production version of the D:X. A representative declined to comment on information related to future vehicles.

Gallery: Mitsubishi D:X Concept

10 Photos

The D:X, a stubby minivan for six with a flat floor and a plug-in hybrid powertrain, debuted in 2023 looking like a futuristic Martian rover. It featured a raised suspension, copious cladding, front and rear skid plates, chunky tires, and an all-wheel-drive system. At its launch, we thought the concept might have provided an early look at the next-generation Delica.

Mitsubishi’s US lineup is thinner than some competitors. It can certainly use an infusion of fun. The compact and affordable Mirage supposedly ends production later this year, leaving the Outlander, Outlander Sport, and Eclipse Cross as the only available models. New metal will start arriving next year with the debut of a lifted Outlander variant.

Mitsubishi will lean on its partnership with Nissan, according to the report, which could result in a new truck for the US, but the company remains noncommittal. It also has plans to replace the Mirage with a new entry-level model—a compact plug-in hybrid crossover—by the end of 2025, making the possibility of a rugged minivan the most exciting offering in the pipeline.