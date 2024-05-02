Earlier in the decade, Cadillac's leadership set a course for the brand to be 100 percent electric by 2030. But times have changed, and now it appears that position is softening a bit. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Cadillac Global Vice President John Roth stated electric and combustion cars "will coexist for a number of years" but stopped short of offering a clear timeline.

"The one thing I've learned in my 30-plus years about the auto industry is the auto industry does not follow a straight line and there are no absolutes," said Roth, according to a report from the Detroit Free Press. He stated that the company wants consumers to have "the luxury of choice" and that Cadillac is adjusting to customer feedback. However, Roth also made it clear that a full lineup of electric models is still in the cards for 2030.

We contacted Cadillac for further clarification on the subject. A spokesperson offered the following statement:

"Our journey to EVs will not be a straight line. We understand the market will shift over the next six years and we’ll adjust as needed. In the end, the customer will be our guide and determine the rate at which we transition Cadillac’s showroom. Our data indicates that 60 percent of luxury customers will consider an EV during their next vehicle purchase, therefore our plans to design, engineer, and launch new EVs will not waiver. When those customers are ready we’ll have the right vehicle for them."

Cadillac certainly isn't the first brand to take a revised look at an electrified future. Stellantis recently went on record as being open to combustion variants of EVs if there's enough demand. EV sales have cooled in recent months for most brands, leading to production cutbacks from numerous companies and doubts as to whether the electric transition will happen as quickly as previously thought.

The Lyriq is Cadillac's only EV in its lineup that folks can buy right now, and with a starting price of $58,590, it's an attainable crossover for luxury shoppers. The Escalade IQ should be available later this year, though it will be a tad more expensive with prices starting around $130,000. There's also the $340,000 Celestiq flagship, a limited-production halo vehicle, going up against ultra-luxury offerings from Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The Optiq and Vistiq are still listed as future models coming soon.