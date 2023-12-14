The 2026 Cadillac Vistiq is the latest battery-electric vehicle to join the brand’s lineup. The company has very few details available about the new crossover, but it did release several images and reveal that the three-row model will slot between the Lyriq and Escalade IQ.v.

Essentially, the Vistiq just looks like a shrunken Escalade IQ. It has a broad faux grille with the Cadillac badge just below a chrome strip connecting the horizontal daytime running lights sitting above the vertical headlights. In some ways, it looks more like the gas-powered Escalade than the electric IQ.

The new crossover continues the brand’s vertical taillight motif. However, the Vistiq borrows a bit of styling from the Lyriq, featuring taillights that wrap under the liftgate glass. We’ll have to wait to see the cabin, but we expect there will plenty of screen space.

The Vistiq is the third electric vehicle that Cadillac has revealed this year. Last month, it introduced the 2025 Optiq. It will serve as the brand’s entry-level offering in its EV lineup. The company also launched the Escalade IQ in August. The range-topping model can produce up to 750 horsepower and sprint to 60 miles per hour in less than five seconds.

Cadillac will release additional details about the 2026 Vistiq sometime next year, including the crossover’s available features and pricing. We’ll also get more information about the Optiq in 2024. The Vistiq is Cadillac’s fifth electric vehicle in its portfolio.