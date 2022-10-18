Listen to this article

The Cadillac Celestiq makes the transition from a stylish show car to the luxury brand's new flagship offering. Production doesn't begin until December 2023, but the company is releasing the first official specs for the sedan.

Cadillac will produce each example as a custom commission. Prices will start above $300,000 and will increase depending on a client's specifications for the vehicle.

The Tech

The Celestiq rides on the General Motors Ultium Platform. A pair of electric motors make an estimated total of 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 640 pound-feet (868 Newton-meters) of torque. This provides a projected acceleration to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds.

The big sedan has a 111-kilowatt-hour battery that provides an estimated 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. The system supports 200-kW DC fast charging that provides 78 miles (126 kilometers) after plugging in for 10 minutes.

A ride in the Celestiq is supposed to be a relaxing experience. The suspension consists of a five-link setup at the front and rear. Adaptive air springs and the Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 system soak up the bumps. In a Cadillac first, Active Roll Control stabilizer bars fight against body roll when cornering. The rear wheels can turn up to 3.5 degrees for improved maneuverability.

Buyers can order the Celestiq with 23-inch forged aluminum wheels. The model gets a unique version of Michelin Pilot Sport EV tires with a tread pattern, self-sealing technology, and foam inserts that create a quieter ride.

The Celestiq supports the Ultra Cruise hands-free driving assist system, which should make journeys even more relaxing. The sedan can also park itself remotely, even if the driver is outside the vehicle.

The Look

The production version of the Celestiq looks nearly identical to the concept with its long hood and sloping roof. The exterior doesn't have door handles. Instead, the owner presses a button to open or close the doors.

The Celestiq makes use of high-end materials. There are 115 3D-printed components, including the window switches, grab handles, and console trim. 300 pieces come from a flex fabrication process that bends metal sheets into the desired shape. Also, the grille and front fender trim are milled cast aluminum.

The Cabin

Inside, a 55-inch-diagonal display dominates the dashboard. It's actually two screens sharing one pane of glass. The driver uses a metal-and-glass knob on the console for controlling the system. The passenger can play media and use the Internet so there's a privacy shield that keeps the driver from seeing it. In addition, an 11-inch-diagonal monitor is at an angle on the center stack between the front occupants.

Each rear passenger gets a 12.6-inch-diagonal screen, and there's an 8-inch-diagonal display back there for adjusting the seating position, temperature, and operating the doors.

Above the occupants, there's a smart glass roof with four, controllable zones. Each person can adjust the tint from 20 percent to 1 percent. The panel is infrared reflective and has low-emissivity coatings to keep the sun from warming the interior.

The Buying Experience

When purchasing a Celestiq, Cadillac dealers will connect the customer with a concierge who will coordinate the communication with a designer. According to the company, no two examples of the sedan will be alike because clients will have so many personalization options.

Cadillac will build the Celestiq at the General Motors Global Technical Center in Warren, Michigan. The assembly team will work on no more than six vehicles at a time there.