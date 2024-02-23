An updated, Hemi-less Ram 1500 is coming for the 2025 model year. We've already had a go behind the wheel, but if you want to put one in your garage, you're going to need a serious chunk of cash. The 2025 Ram configurator is up and running, and a fully optioned truck in range-topping Tungsten trim costs $96,470.

That price includes Ram's $1,995 destination fee. We're still talking about a half-ton pickup well beyond $90,000. This isn't necessarily new ground for Ram, lest we forget the off-road-focused TRX with its supercharged Hellcat V8 engine. But Tungsten isn't as much of a specialty vehicle. It's the new flagship trim that emphasizes luxury and tech with features like massaging front seats, collision alert and avoidance systems, 22-inch wheels, and the 540-horsepower version of the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter Hurricane I-6 engine, among many other things.

Gallery: 2025 Ram 1500

53 Photos

Neither Ford, Chevrolet, nor GMC have 2025 model-year pricing available yet, but you can option up the F-150 and Sierra 1500 to over $90,000, too. That leaves Ram as the most expensive Detroit truck in the segment, but arguably the bigger news comes at the low end of the scale. Both Ford and General Motors have base-model trucks starting under $40,000 – $38,565 for the F-150 XL, $38,795 for a Chevrolet Silverado WT, and $39,695 for the GMC Sierra 1500 Pro. The least-expensive 2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman is $42,270. All prices include destination fees.

These figures represent extremes in terms of trims and options, but automaker reps frequently point out most vehicle sales fall somewhere in the middle. With that in mind, here's a breakdown of starting prices for all 2025 Ram 1500 trims.

2025 Ram 1500 Trim Base Price MSRP /w Destination Fee Tradesman Quad Cab 2WD 6'4" Box $40,275 $42,270 Tradesman HFE Quad Cab 2WD 6'4 Box $41,060 $43,055 Big Horn Quad Cab 2WD 6'4 Box $45,180 $47,175 Laramie Crew Cab 2WD 5'7" Box $60,325 $62,320 Rebel Crew Cab 4WD 5'7" Box $64,490 $66,485 Limited Crew Cab 4WD 5'7" Box $75,450 $77,445 Limited Longhorn Crew Cab 4WD 5'7 Box $76,445 $78,440 Tungsten Crew Cab 4WD 5'7" Box $87,320 $89,315

Will buyers step up for the refreshed Ram? A few years ago, Ram and Chevrolet were duking it out for the runner-up position behind the Ford F-Series. But overall Ram sales in 2023 were down one percent at 444,926 units sold. That's 100,000 below Chevy and 300,000 away from Ford. The 2025 Ram 1500 officially goes on sale in March, at which point we'll see how truck fans take to the updated face, new I-6 engine, and steeper price tag.