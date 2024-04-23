The Subaru Legacy will cease production at the end of the 2025 model year. The automaker is pulling the plug on the slow-selling sedan as it focuses on electrifying its lineup, it announced on Tuesday. The 2025 Legacy will go on sale with the same starting price as the 2024 car—$26,015 including a $1,120 destination charge—with Subaru’s EyeSight technology standard across the range.

Legacy sales began to stagnate in 2020 with the launch of the seventh-generation model, hovering at around 25,000 sales a year since then. The launch of the new model coincided with it no longer being sold in Japan and Australia due to disappointing sales.

The Legacy had a solid 2023 in the US, increasing sales by 12.9 percent. However, sales for the car are already down 13.1 percent through the first three months of 2024. Its most recent sales high happened in 2016, with 65,306 Legacy models sold.

Subaru introduced the Legacy in 1989, becoming its first model built in the United States. Since then, the automaker has built every US-bound Legacy at its Lafayette, Indiana, factory, selling over 1.3 million models in the country in 35 years.

Subaru previously announced it would have eight EVs in its lineup by 2028, so we suspect the Legacy-sized hole in its lineup will be filled sooner rather than later with something fully electric.