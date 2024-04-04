Subaru's popular Forester SUV got a redesign for the 2025 model year. It's not all-new, but it does get new looks, a revised flat-four engine, and updated driver-assist tech. And for the first time, the base price has crested the $30,000 mark. Subaru confirmed Thursday that the new base model Forester costs $31,090, including a $1,395 destination charge.

Here's a pricing breakdown for the entire 2025 Forester lineup, and how it compares to its 2024 equivalents.

Model 2025 Price (Including $1,395 Destination) 2024 Price (Including $1,345 Destination) Increase Forester $31,090 $28,440 $2,650 Forester Premium $33,390 $31,640 $1,750 Forester Sport $35,890 $33,210 $2,680 Forester Limited $37,390 $35,320 $2,070 Forester Touring $41,390 $38,740 $2,650

Subaru also confirmed that the previous-generation Forester Wilderness will remain in production alongside the new 2025 model, but didn't specify for how long.

All 2025 Foresters get a 2.5-liter flat-four producing 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. It's paired with a CVT, and in Subaru tradition, all-wheel drive is standard. Subaru touts improvements to its Global Platform, which should bring upgrades to ride and handling, while reducing road noise. A hybrid version is coming in the near future, but Subaru hasn't confirmed any details yet.

Gallery: 2025 Subaru Forester

90 Photos

Subaru says that 2025 Foresters will arrive at dealers in late spring. Remarkably, the Forester just had its best U.S. month ever in March, with 21,045 sales. To be clear, that's for the old model. One imagines demand will be high for the new one.