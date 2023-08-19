When AMG announced it's developing the SL and GT Coupe together, some enthusiasts were quick to criticize Mercedes for softening the Porsche 911 rival by turning it into an SL with a fixed metal roof. We'd argue this oversimplification was too premature as it's only now the coupe is being officially revealed. We'll have to wait for the first reviews and ownership experiences to find out whether the new GT Coupe has lost some of its sharpness.

With that out of the way, say hello to the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe. The high-performance machine is morphing into a more practical 2+2 sports car with fully variable 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. Initially, it will only be offered in "63" and "55" flavors with V8 power, so it remains to be seen whether the SL 43's four-pot engine with 375 horsepower will be added later in the life cycle.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe

58 Photos

The range-topping AMG GT 63 Coupe boasts 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque from its twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine, therefore echoing the output available in the SL 63. It hits 60 mph from a standstill in 3.1 seconds, making it 0.4s quicker than the roadster. Stick to the AMG GT 55 Coupe and you get 469 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), which once again mirrors the equivalent SL. This lesser version needs 3.8 seconds to complete the sprint, perfectly matching the roadster.

Flat out, the hotter of the two coupes will reach 196 mph (315 km/h) whereas the entry-level variant will still do 183 mph (295 km/h). Both the "63" and "55" models have AWD and a nine-speed automatic transmission with a wet start-off clutch replacing the torque converter. The V8 with its standard active engine mounts can distribute the power evenly between the axles or send the whole shebang strictly to the rear axle.

The dynamic duo gets an electronically controlled limited-slip differential, rear-wheel steering, and composite brake discs with 390-mm front discs. Later in 2024, AMG will introduce ceramic brakes with bigger 420-mm discs at the front axle. Both variants benefit from a sports suspension with semi-active, hydraulic roll stabilization featuring adaptive shock absorbers, and a front lift system to raise the nose by 1.18 inches (30 millimeters).

Arriving at dealerships in the United States in the first half of 2024, the new Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe doesn't have a price tag yet. For reference, the SL 55 starts at $141,300 while the SL 63 begins from $183,000.

As a final note, spy shots have already revealed AMG intends to expand the GT Coupe's lineup with at least one plug-in hybrid variant featuring a charging port mounted on the rear bumper.