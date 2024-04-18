Shelby American on Thursday announced its first foray into the S650-generation Mustang platform: The 2024 Super Snake. Based on the latest iteration of Ford's pony car, it comes with a host of performance-minded upgrades, including an available 830-horsepower supercharged V-8 engine.

“We designed the Shelby Super Snake to be the pinnacle of our performance cars based on Ford's world-class Mustang sports car,” Shelby American CEO Joe Conway said in a statement “It follows Carroll Shelby's vision that each generation of car improves the breed. By collaborating with Ford Motor Company, Whipple and other top companies, our Las Vegas team created our best Shelby Super Snake yet.”

The 2024 Super Snake is available with two engine choices: A naturally aspirated 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 making 480 hp, or a Whipple supercharged version of that engine making 830 hp. No matter which you choose, Shelby has given the Super Snake a different suspension for "sharper turn-in," a free-flowing Borla exhaust, stronger brakes, and better cooling to "leverage the powertrain's potential." Go for the available six-speed manual, and you also get a short-throw shifter and a one-piece driveshaft.

Upgrades made to the Super Snake's looks match that of the wild drivetrain. The biggest highlight are the wheels, 20-inch forged magnesium units wrapped in summer tires that cut around nine pounds per corner of unsprung mass.

The lightweighting doesn't stop there. The Super Snake gets its own specific aluminum hood, carbon wide-body front fenders, bumper piece, grille, side rockers, and lower diffuser. Go for the fastback body style and you also get a big carbon rear wing. Choose the convertible, and you'll be stuck with a more subtle ducktail spoiler.

Inside there are several Shelby-specific touches, including embroidered seats, embroidered floor mats, Cobra-themed puddle lamps, Super Snake door sill plates, and a serialized dash plaque. Go for the stick, and you get a Shelby-branded shifter ball.

Shelby American has yet to announce pricing for the 2024 Super Snake, but says production will begin in mid-summer. The company only plans to make 250 examples for the year, so if you want one, we suggest inquiring soon. For extra peace of mind, each Super Snake comes with a 3 year/36,000-mile warranty, and the original Ford powertrain warranty remains intact.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Shelby Super Snake

16 Photos