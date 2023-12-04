The Jeep Renegade is dead after the 2023 model year in the US, according to a report from Automotive News. The off-road brand is pulling the plug on its bite-sized entry-level model in most of North America, promoting the slightly more expensive Compass to the role with its $30,000 starting price.

A Jeep spokesperson confirmed the Renegade’s cancellation to Automotive News. Motor1 reached out to the automaker for a statement on the matter, and we will update this story if we receive a comment.

Gallery: 2019 Jeep Renegade Limited 4x4: Review

7 Photos

The Stellantis brand told Auto News that it will continue to offer the Renegade in Mexico, Europe, and other markets. Jeep introduced the SUV for the 2015 model year. It shares a platform with the Fiat 500X. The spokesperson told AN that its departure will allow the automaker to focus its resources on growing models in the US.

The decision to pull the plug on the Renegade comes after several consecutive years of falling sales. They reached an all-time high of over 106,000 units in 2016, just after it went on sale, but they have fallen yearly since. Sales dropped by around 21,000 from 2018 to 2019. They declined by about 14,000 in 2020 and 15,000 in 2021.

Year Jeep Renegade Sales 2018 97,062 2019 76,885 2020 62,847 2021 47,137 2022 27,549

Jeep only sold 27,549 of the little SUVs in 2022, down from 47,137 the year prior. And Renegade sales are down 35 percent through the first nine months of 2023, with the automaker set to close out the year with around 21,000 sold in America.

The 2024 Jeep Compass Sport is now the cheapest model in the lineup, starting at $29,995 (all prices include the $1,595 destination charge). It packs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 200 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque, that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The 2023 Renegade is slightly cheaper, starting at $29,445, with a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine hiding under the hood.