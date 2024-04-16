Honda will introduce its new Ye Series of electric vehicles at this month's Beijing International Automotive Exhibition. These new vehicles will join the automaker's existing e:N Series EV lineup that is already on sale in China, and they will begin going on sale before the end of the year.

The first two models that will arrive are the Ye P7 and Ye S7. The pair will ride on a newly developed EV platform available in single-motor, rear-wheel-drive and dual-motor, all-wheel-drive configurations. Honda says it will tailor the RWD variants "to offer sporty and crisp handling" while gearing the AWD versions toward "high power and highly responsive handling."

Gallery: Honda Ye Series EVs (China)

4 Photos

The photos show the two EVs in just a couple of angles, with the pair featuring similar silhouettes. However, both have distinct front fascias, with the S7's styling being a bit sportier than its sibling.

The brand also has plans to launch future production models based on the Ye GT Concept. The GT has a coupe-like profile—it looks like a squished S7—with a pointier nose, sleeker headlights, no cladding, and a wide, low profile. Honda doesn't offer much regarding the GT's specs, but it said it designed the EV "to provide the ultimate driving experience." It'll also be the first Honda automobile ever to feature a large screen for the front seat passenger.

Honda says the Ye P7 and Ye S7 will go on sale before the end of this year. Production models based on the Ye GT Concept will hit dealer lots in China by the end of 2025. The company plans to introduce 10 new EVs in the Chinese market by 2027, six of which will be new Ye Series models. Its latest series of EVs is all part of the automaker's plan to shift its lineup to fully electric vehicles in China by 2035.