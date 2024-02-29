At long last, the open-top version of the Maserati GranTurismo is here. Say hello to the GranCabrio, launching this summer in Trofeo trim and ready to sprint from darkness to sunshine in 13.9 seconds.

That's how long it takes the GranCabrio to lower its canvas roof, and it can be done at speeds up to 31 mph. Should you get caught in a surprise downpour, you'll need a bit more time – 14.1 seconds to be exact – to fend off the rain. And whereas many soft-tops are available in just a couple of colors, Maserati offers multiple shades including blue, dark red, black, and two shades of gray. They pair with six exterior colors: Nero Assoluto, Blu Modena, Bianco Astro, Grigio Incognito, Grigio Maratea Matte, and an unspecified shade of metallic green.

But you don't buy a GranCabrio to admire it with the roof up. Using the car's touchscreen, the driver controls the roof by gesturing left or right. There's also a standard-issue neck warmer for front seat occupants. Should things get chilly, it blows warm air directly from the seats at three adjustable speeds. Or, if you want less air overall, there's an optional wind stopper that manually installs behind the front seats. This reduces turbulence for those in the front, but it effectively renders the back seat useless for passengers.

Mechanically speaking, the GranCabrio mirrors its sold-roof Trofeo sibling. That means 542 twin-turbocharged horsepower from the 3.0-liter "Nettuno" V6, driving all four wheels through an eight-speed transmission. The convertible is 220 pounds heavier, resulting in slightly lower performance stats. But we're still talking about a seriously quick machine, of course. Floor the gas and you'll reach 62 mph (100 mph) in 3.6 seconds. Keep it floored and you'll see 196 mph on the speedometer, just 3 mph short of its fixed-roof sibling.

The interior layout is also the same. It includes a 12.3-inch center infotainment screen that merges with an 8.8-inch screen dedicated to features like the digital climate control. The driver monitors the car with a 12.2-inch instrument display, and there's no shortage of on-board tech. That includes the Maserati Intelligent Assist multimedia system using Andriod Auto for its brain, though Apple users still have CarPlay connectivity. Maserati Connect offers all kinds of connected features for home or auto, and a wide range of Level 2 driver assists are available.

At launch, the 2024 Maserati GranCabrio will only be available in Trofeo trim. Maserati will announce pricing closer to its on-sale date, which will be sometime in summer 2024 for shoppers in North America. It won't be an inexpensive experience. The hardtop GranTurismo Trofeo starts at $190,000, so a base price over $200,000 for the GranCabrio isn't out of the question.