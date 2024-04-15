At the end of February Maserati pulled the roof off its latest GranTurismo to give us the 2024 GranCabrio. There was one notable trim level missing from that debut—the all-electric Folgore version. That car will debut today as part of a special event in Italy. Get excited.

A teaser image released by Maserati this morning (above) gives us a good look at the GranCabrio Folgore. To no real surprise, the car looks much like the GranCabrio we saw on February 29. We do spot some differences, namely with the grille, front fascia, and wheels. For the rest of the changes, watch the debut live right here, starting at 2:00 PM Eastern.

The aforementioned components come straight from the GranTurismo Folgore, so it's safe to assume the GranCabrio Folgore uses the same electric powertrain. To refresh your memory, it's a tri-motor layout with each rear wheel getting its own unit. A single motor powers the front axle, generating a total 751 horsepower and 996 pound-feet of torque.

A T-shaped 92.5 kilowatt-hour (83 kWh usable) battery pack keeps the center of gravity low, and allows for a 0-60 mph time of just 2.7 seconds. If you don't dip into the throttle regularly, Maserati estimates approximately 250 miles of range between charge stops. The car's 800-volt architecture allows for fast charging from 20 to 80 percent in 18 minutes.

Keep in mind that these figures are for the hardtop GranTurismo Folgore. Slicing the roof off typically adds weight, which won't be very beneficial for a car that's already 5,000 pounds. The GranCabrio Folgore should use the same folding soft top as its combustion-powered sibling, folding flat in 13.9 seconds and operable at speeds up to 31 mph. It will be considerably more powerful than the ICE version, though. The range-topping GranCabrio Trofeo packs a 542-hp punch from its twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6.

We will have full information on the 2024 GranCabrio Folgore soon. Stay tuned.