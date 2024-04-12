I completely understand that for some rich folks, cars are just investments. However, that doesn't make it any less frustrating to see a hypercar with extremely low miles looking for a new owner. It seems such a waste not to drive an AMG One, at least occasionally. After all, how many street-legal cars are out there with actual Formula 1 engines?

The ultimate Mercedes performance machine is capped at just 275 units, and should your pockets be deep enough, now you can snag one up. SBX Cars has set up an auction and says it can ship the ultra-rare hypercar internationally. The auction ends on April 25. At the time of writing, the highest bid is $128,000 but that should easily go up to seven figures in the coming days.

Mercedes-AMG One for sale

It's been driven for merely 55 miles and appears to be in immaculate condition. AMG has said it'll never put an F1 engine in a road-legal production vehicle ever again due to stringent emissions regulations. That makes the One a special car that won't get a sequel, which should help with resale values.

That intricate turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 gave the engineers a lot of headaches since they had to dial down an F1 engine's idle speed of 5,000 rpm to only 1,200 rpm. This problem alone prolonged development by nine months. Lest we forget the 566-horsepower ICE must be rebuilt once every 31,000 miles, not that many AMG Ones will be driven that much anyway...

The fastest production car at the Nordschleife always starts in electric mode. You can turn on the V6 bolted onto the carbon monocoque chassis only about a minute after that. In the meantime, the catalytic converter reaches the optimal temperature. Once you're out of gas, the fuel tank needs to be depressurized by using a switch located to the left of the pedal box.

What are the chances the next buyer will drive it more than the previous owner did? We reckon they're slim. Cars like the AMG One spend the better part of their lives locked up in a climate-controlled garage. People who buy these cars worry that each extra mile puts a dent in the resale value. Hopefully, I'm wrong about this one.