Mercedes kicked off deliveries of the AMG One at the beginning of the year, but it looks as though prototypes are still being tested. No fewer than four were caught on camera in Granada, Spain at a rest stop. These were accompanied by a GT 4-Door Coupe in the 63 S flavor that also belonged to the peeps from Affalterbach. Seeing four is a special occasion considering the F1-engined hypercar will be a rare sight, with only 275 customer cars.

It's unclear what Mercedes was testing considering production of the One started over a year ago. A follow-up hypercar has already been ruled out since the company has admitted it was a pain in the derrière to make the car comply with emissions regulations. These are about to get tougher with the Euro 7 standard coming in 2025, so slim chances of another F1 car for the road. Although the 1.6-liter V6 engine is unlikely to make it to another street-legal car, the hybrid know-how could be applied to future performance models from AMG.

2023 Mercedes-AMG One

Seeing and hearing four examples of the fastest production car at the Nürburgring is a treat for the eyes and ears but also a bit sad since there won’t be another vehicle like the One ever again. That engine is a marvel of engineering with its 11,000 rpm redline but also fragile since it'll have to be rebuilt once every 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers). Not that many cars will ever reach that kind of mileage…

A couple of months ago, former Mercedes F1 driver Valtteri Bottas took delivery of his AMG One and it's a known fact Nico Rosberg is waiting for his hypercar as well. On the subject of Mercedes F1 drivers, in an interview with Top Gear magazine back in 2019, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to help AMG develop an "LH Edition."

He said it would have a louder exhaust, more power, and a different body. However, we haven't heard anything ever since. The "standard" car already has a combined 1,049 horsepower after factoring in the four electric motors and is impressively loud while looking truly special.