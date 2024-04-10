Feast your eyes on the Alfa Romeo Milano. Showcasing a fresh design for the storied Italian brand, it's aimed solely at Europe's compact segment, where you can have either a hybrid or a fully electric version packed with all the purity, passion, and soul you'd expect from Alfa Romeo. With those mandatory Alfa superlatives out of the way, here's what you need to know.

The company specifically states this compact incorporates a new design language for Alfa Romeo. Short overhangs front and rear with wide fenders and a tall beltline give it a muscular appearance. Aside from a lack of exhaust tips, electric models will be identified by a modest grille featuring the company's iconic logo cut into it. Hybrid models feature a traditional grille with classic Alfa Romeo script, but both sit between a split-light design called "3+3" headlamps. 18-inch wheels are standard, with 20 inchers available on performance trims.

Measuring just over 13 feet long and nearly six feet wide, the Milano is decidedly in the compact realm. The bulky proportions create 14.1 cubic feet of cargo space inside behind the rear seats, a figure that Alfa says is the best in the compact class. Moving forward you'll find a cockpit with two 10.25-inch digital screens—one dedicated to the driver and the other serving as the center infotainment screen. You'll also find plenty of buttons for common-use features. The layout is the same whether you choose hybrid or electric powertrains.

Speaking of the powertrain, electric versions feature a single motor with a 54 kWh battery. In standard form, it generates 156 horsepower and has a range of 255 miles on the WLTP cycle. The Veloce trim increases output to 240 hp, and you also get a mechanical self-locking differential with tweaked steering, upgraded suspension, big brakes, and the aforementioned 20-inch wheels with performance tires. Alfa Romeo doesn't mention the tradeoff for range, but all electric versions can fast charge from 10-80 percent in 30 minutes at 100 kW DC fast chargers.

Opting for the Milano hybrid means a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine and a 21-kW electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch transmission. Alfa Romeo lists a total output of 136 hp, driving either the front wheels or all four in Ibrida Q4 trim. Electric-only operation is available on the hybrid at speeds up to 93 mph, though there's no mention of how far you can go without the gasoline engine firing up.

If you're holding out hope for a North American model, prepare to be disappointed. We spoke with an Alfa Romeo representative who confirmed that Milano is exclusive to Europe. For those across the pond, the Milano Speciale will stand as the launch model, available in either hybrid or electric form. This special edition gets unique trim, wheels, and is equipped with a wide array of tech features including Level 2 driver-assist systems. Pricing isn't mentioned just yet; all-wheel drive hybrid models will be available later in the year.