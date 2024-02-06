The 33 Stradale will go down in history as Alfa Romeo's last supercar with an internal combustion engine. However, a fully electric version was also available. Of the 33 units planned for production, only a few will be the EV since most owners decided to go with the V6. For the first time, we get to see the model without a traditional engine.

Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a 40-second clip of the 33 Stradale in electric guise. As expected, it mirrors the model equipped with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter engine, but with one noticeable absence — the V6's distinctive soundtrack. Instead, all we hear is the whine of the electric motors. It's a sound we'll need to become accustomed to as supercars without a gasoline engine are set to become more prevalent.

We'd get the V6 over the EV version in a heartbeat, even if the latter has more power. It packs a mighty 750-hp punch or an extra 130 hp over the six-cylinder model. Both will do 0 to 60 mph in less than three seconds and top out at over 200 mph. Alfa Romeo's halo car in electric guise can cover 280 miles (450 kilometers) on a single charge.

The stunning coupe with butterfly doors was collaboratively crafted with Italian coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera. The 33 Stradale is rear-wheel drive when powered by a combustion engine and all-wheel drive for the EV configuration with its triple motor setup. The gasoline model is equipped with a ZF eight-speed, dual-clutch transmission, channeling power from the mid-mounted engine to the rear axle.

Alfa Romeo never publicly disclosed the price tag of its modern-day 33 Stradale, as it sold all 33 planned units before the public debut, eliminating the need for official pricing. While it's been reported that customers paid around $2.8 million, the Italian marque never officially confirmed this figure.

Although the reborn 33 Stradale was unveiled in August 2023, production isn't scheduled to start until June 24 this year. Come 2026, an electric-only supercar is going to be unveiled, possibly with another retro-flavored moniker.