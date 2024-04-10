The 2025 Toyota 4Runner is finally here. It's more capable than ever, with more off-road equipment and up to 326 horsepower available from a new hybrid powertrain. It's also got more competition than ever. And some of that competition is coming from within the brand.

The Toyota Land Cruiser, new for 2024, isn't the giant, V-8-powered monolith it used to be. Smaller, cheaper, and lighter than before, the Land Cruiser is now within spitting distance of the 4Runner when it comes to power, dimensions, and capabilities. Take a look at the specs back-to-back between a 4Runner equipped with the optional hybrid powertrain and a Land Cruiser to compare for yourself:

Specs 2025 Toyota 4Runner I-Force Max 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Engine Turbocharged 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid Turbocharged 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid Transmission 8-Speed Automatic 8-Speed Automatic Drivetrain Part-Time or Full-Time 4WD With Two-Speed Transfer Case Part-Time or Full-Time 4WD With Two-Speed Transfer Case Power 326 HP / 465 lb-ft 326 HP / 465 lb-ft Towing 6,000 Pounds 6,000 Pounds Wheelbase 112.2 Inches 112.2 Inches Overall Length 194.9 Inches 193.8 Inches Overall Width 77.8 Inches 77.9 Inches Overall Height 70.8 Inches 76.1 Inches Ground Clearance 9.2 Inches 8.0 Inches

Powertrains for the two SUVs are identical, as are output, towing capacity, and wheelbase. Overall length, overall width, and ground clearance are essentially the same, too. The biggest differences come in overall height, where the Land Cruiser is nearly six inches taller.

"They each have a role, a mission that differentiates the two vehicles," Keita Moritsu, chief engineer for both the Land Cruiser and the 4Runner, told Motor1 through a translator. "The Land Cruiser is designed to support life. It has to be safe. Its duty is to transport people and goods safely and confidently. That's it's role. And obviously, it doesn't break. And even if it does break, it has to be easy to repair. It's a vehicle that gives people a peace of mind. That's the role of that vehicle."

"In contrast, the 4Runner represents fun," Moritsu adds. "A leisurely off-road [experience]. The customers want to have an exciting time in the car. And to really be able to have fun is what's important. It's a much lighter, agile kind of vehicle. And [it has] a much more energetic, active kind of persona to it."

Then there's the matter of pricing. The Land Cruiser is no longer an $80,000-plus affair. Because of its new, more budget-friendly approach, it's now priced from $57,445, including destination. While we don't yet know pricing for the 2025 4Runner, we suspect the it won't be more than a few thousand dollars more expensive than the outgoing model, which started at $41,600 including destination.

That gap is large simply because you can get a new 4Runner without all of the hybrid systems or fancy 4WD equipment, if you wish. Option all of that stuff back in, though, and we suspect the 4Runner's MSRP will get dangerously close to the Land Cruiser in terms of price.

"When you compare the two side profiles of each vehicle it'll give you a better idea [of the differences]," Moritsu tells Motor1. The tires look larger on the 4Runner because [designers] slimmed down the body profile, and it also looks like it has a very high-lift stance on it. It uses an active-looking movement, powerful[-looking] silhouette, and also the legendary, heritage-inspired trapezoidal mask for the front face.

"By blending all of those components into the design, combined with outstanding off-road performance, I believe this is a car that everybody can enjoy for the next 15 years."

Chris Perkins contributed to this report. Quotes have been edited for clarity.