With the Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 in production and development of the T.50S track car well along its way, GMA is turning its attention to the "entry-level" T.33. It's a slightly heavier, slightly less powerful companion to the McLaren F1-inspired T.50, yet it still has a 607-horsepower, 3.9-liter, 11,100-rpm Cosworth V-12 and a targeted weight of just around 2,400 pounds. The automaker just built its first "mule" car, and while it's far from production spec, it's moving under its own power and making glorious sounds in the process.

We get to see—and hear—James, the mule car in this latest video from GMA. The company's test driver and triple Indy 500 champ Dario Franchitti takes it around a proving ground for a shakedown. He's careful with the car, as its a fresh build, and it appears to be cold outside, but he gives it enough throttle to get it a little sideways at various points.

The engine is very closely related to the 12,100-rpm screamer in the T.50, but for T.33, it was modified to produce more low-end torque. A "shaker" style intake sticks out above the cockpit and feeds air to four throttle bodies for 607 hp at 10,500 rpm and 333 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm. The compression ratio is a sky-high 14:1 and while GMA initially intended to offer the T.33 with a choice of six-speed manual or a sequential gearbox, almost every buyer went for the manual, so the company cancelled the other 'box.

Naturally, the mule car is very pared back. There are a bunch of switches and panels from the T.50, but the cockpit is mostly bare. You can even see the Dynamat on the roof. Frankly, we'd take a T.33 like this. Less stuff to dampen the V-12's note.

At the end of the video, Franchitti winds the V-12 out to 9,000 RPM. A unique exhaust gives it a different sound character than the T.50, but it's still glorious. We can't wait to hear more.