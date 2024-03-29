This week, on the occasion of the New York Auto Show, Genesis made its performance ambitions clear. The brand debuted its "Magma" project, a coming series of sporty models to sit at the top their respective model lines. Surprisingly, Genesis has also brought on six-time Le Mans winner Jacky Ickx as an official consultant and brand ambassador.

In a presentation at a pre-Auto Show event Monday, Icxk talked about wanting to be part of a "winning team," and Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke told those gathered not to just fasten their seatbelts, but racing harnesses too. It's hard not to read this not just as Genesis wanting to get into performance cars, but racing too. Combine that with the brand's increased presence in the Gran Turismo series, and you can see where this is possibly going.

Unfortunately, there's nothing on the horizon now. "Racing is interesting," Donckerwolke told Motor1 on the Auto Show floor Wednesday. "We have to find the right moment as well because today, racing with the instability of the regulations, you can't bet on that, because with electrification all the motorsport regulations are changing. So we have to wait a little bit."

So it's definitely on the radar, if not something we can expect in two or three years. As for Icxk, Donckerwolke said he's "bringing another dimension to the group. It's a support for the Magma program."

Earlier in the week, Icxk told Motor1 he decided to start working with Genesis after an eye-opening trip to Korea on Doncerwolke's invite. "I had the option to chose either to stay in the past, or come in the future and live with some people who are at the present and in the future," he said. "So it's just a fantastic option."

But for now, he's not like a Niki Lauda for Mercedes or Helmut Marko for Red Bull type. At least, not yet.