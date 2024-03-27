Polestar's long-awaited small crossover, the Polestar 4, will hit the US market soon. On Wednesday, Polestar announced pricing and range figures for the 4, and the numbers look good. The base long-range single-motor model starts at $56,300 including a $1,400 destination and gets an EPA range of 300 miles.

That's a bit more than a single-motor Tesla Model Y, which as of writing has a base price of $45,830, but the Polestar 4 is a little larger in every dimension except height and has a better range figure. Here's how pricing breaks down for the entire Polestar 4 lineup.

Price Long Range Single Motor $56,300 Long Range Single Motor Pilot Pack $57,800 Long Range Single Motor Pro Pack $58,300 Long Range Single Motor Plus Pack $61,800 Long Range Dual Motor Standard Pilot Pack $64,300 Long Range Dual Motor Pilot + Pro Pack $66,300 Long Range Dual Motor Pilot + Plus Pack $69,800 Long Range Dual Motor Plus + Performance Pack $74,300

All Polestar 4 variants use a 103.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can charge at up to 11 kilowatts on AC power and 200 kilowatts when connected to a capable DC fast-charging station. Range for the dual-motor variant falls from 300 miles to 270 miles. The single-motor, rear-drive variant has 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque, while the dual-motor, all-wheel drive model has 544 hp and 504 lb-ft. Polestar claims a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.4 seconds for the rear-drive model, and 3.8 seconds for the all-wheel drive.

Pricing wise, it slots right between the Polestar 2 sedan, which starts at $51,300 and the larger, $74,800 Polestar 3 crossover. Like the 3, the Polestar 4 ended up being a bit cheaper than Polestar originally announced. When it first showed the 4 last year, Polestar said the MSRP would start around $60,000.

As for rivals, the Polestar 4 costs a bit more than the $54,000 Genesis GV60, though it's quite a bit larger, too. The all-wheel-drive-only Genesis GV70 Electrified is perhaps a better comparison, and at $68,450 it's right in the middle of the dual-motor Polestar 4 pricing. But it has just 236 miles of range to the Polestar 4 Dual Motor's 270 miles. Audi hasn't announced pricing yet for the new Q6 E-Tron, but the Porsche Macan 4 costs over $80,450 and offers less power than the top-tier Polestar 4.

Polestar says the 4 goes on sale in April, but customer deliveries won't begin until the fourth quarter of this year. For the brand's sake, it can't come soon enough.