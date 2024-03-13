Although the Polestar 3 was introduced in October 2022, production didn't start until last month. The first cars rolled off the assembly line in China, while production in the US in South Carolina will kick off in a few months. Before it does, Polestar released US pricing for the new 3 SUV.

The Polestar 3 starts at $74,800 with the $1,400 destination fee included. All 2025 Polestar 3 models sold in the US have dual motors, all-wheel drive, and a 111.0-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be DC fast charge charged at up to 250 kilowatts.

The base model has a combined output of 489 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, enough for a 0-60 mph run of 5.0 seconds flat. Performance versions up the power ante to 517 hp and 671 lb-ft to achieve a sprint time of 4.7 seconds.

Trim Range Output 0-60 MPH Price Pilot 315 Miles 489 HP / 620 LB-FT 5.0 Seconds $74,800 Pilot + Plus 315 Miles 489 HP / 620 LB-FT 5.0 Seconds $80,300 Pilot + Performance 279 Miles 517 HP / 671 LB-FT 4.7 Seconds $80,800 Pilot, Plus, + Performance 279 Miles 517 HP / 671 LB-FT 4.7 Seconds $86,300

As for the trim packages, the Plus Pack gets you 21-inch wheels, heated rear seats, and a 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 25 speakers and an air subwoofer. Polestar covers the seats in "bio-attributed MicroTech or animal welfare wool seats." The Performance Pack not only adds extra oomph via software tuning but also sweetens the pot with 22-inch forged wheels, chassis tweaks, and gold accents.

Getting the Performance version means you're ok with a significant drop in efficiency since the range goes down by 36 miles compared to a regular Polestar 3. Regardless of the model you go for, all of them qualify for a Polestar Clean Vehicle Incentive of $7,500 on lease transactions.

How does the 2025 Polestar 3 stack up against similarly sized models in terms of pricing? The table below answers that question.

Model Price Polestar 3 $74,800 BMW iX $88,095 Audi E-Tron $75,595 Tesla Model X $81,380 Volvo EX90 $77,990 Kia EV9 $56,395

Polestar will start deliveries to customers in the second quarter of the year. Aside from the opponents mentioned above, it'll also have to go up against the forthcoming Hyundai Ioniq 7.