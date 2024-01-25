The Porsche Macan has always been an expensive car. The electric version is even pricier — nearly $20,000 more expensive compared with their gas-powered predecessors.

At the low end, there’s the Macan 4 at $80,450, which is $18,900 pricier than the current base Macan model. Meanwhile, the new Macan Turbo carries an $106,650 MSRP, which is $18,500 greater than the top internal-combustion model, the GTS. Generally speaking, electric cars are more expensive than their gas-powered equivalents, but this is a huge gulf. And the Macan obviously won’t qualify for any federal rebates on purchase either. We do wonder if the existence of a Macan 4 portends a future, rear-drive base Macan. A spokesperson told us “[a]t the moment, we don’t have further information on future variants.”

To be fair, Macan EV models offer a lot more power and performance than their internal-combustion equivalents – the Macan Turbo EV has 630 horsepower, damn near 200 hp more than the GTS. But the Macan 4 is still $6900 more expensive than the gas-powered Macan S.

The new Macan is at least cheaper than the Taycan, which starts at $92,250 for the base rear-drive model. And if you go for a Macan Turbo instead of a Taycan Turbo, you save $55,500 and gain 14 horsepower. So, I suppose it’s relative.

None of this is to say the Macan EV won’t be worth the money for its target audience. We can’t say that definitively until we drive the car, but Porsche’s history tells us that the new Macan should be beautifully built and excellent to drive. Dynamically, the gas-powered Macan transcends its class, and the switch to all-electric should raise the bar even further. It just feels like a lot of money even by Porsche standards.

Porsche will keep the internal-combustion Macan in production for the US for the foreseeable future. So, buyers here will still have a more-affordable option.