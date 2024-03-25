Nissan is looking to refresh its lineup in the next three years by launching 30 models under "The Arc" business plan. Only 16 of them will be hybrids and electric vehicles as the other 14 will be powered solely by internal combustion engines. Attached below, the teaser video features the shadowy silhouettes of most future cars. We've counted 25, so it looks like Nissan is hiding five of its upcoming products.

The Arc consists of several regional strategies, including for the United States and Canada where Nissan intends to introduce seven all-new models. In the US alone, the goal is to revitalize 78 percent of the passenger car lineup and introduce plug-in hybrids along with e-Power models. The latter refers to a powertrain with a combustion engine that serves as a generator to produce energy for a battery that feeds an electric motor. In models such as the Qashqai, the ICE isn't connected to the wheels, so it's like what Mazda is doing with the rotary engine for the MX-30.

Nissan future lineup teaser

28 Photos

Nissan remains tight-lipped about its 30-model lineup, but it does seem to rely heavily on crossovers and SUVs. Shocker, right? We took screenshosts of each one. We can spot the rebadged Renault 5 along with a pickup, which is presumably the one-ton truck for Oceania mentioned in the press release. Five new SUVs are coming to the Middle East, plus two more in Africa where there's also going to be an A-segment gasoline car. For Europe, the plan is to introduce six new models and boost the sales mix of EVs to 40 percent.

At home in Japan, Nissan wants to refresh 80 percent of its portfolio and launch five all-new models to make hybrids and EVs account for 70 percent of the lineup. In China, there will be eight hybrids and EVs but only half of them will carry the Nissan badge. Globally, electrified vehicles are projected to represent 40 percent of the model mix by 2026-2027 and rise to 60 percent by the end of the decade.

Elsewhere, Nissan wants to slash EV production costs by 30 percent compared to the current Ariya and hopes to reach ICE-EV cost parity by 2030. It's also working on upgraded lithium nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) batteries with 50 percent higher charging speed and 50 percent better energy density than what the Ariya uses. In addition, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are being developed to reduce costs by 30 percent compared to the Sakura EV kei car. Concomitantly, the engineers are working on what many consider to be the holy grail of batteries: solid-state batteries, planned to arrive in 2028 or 2029.

The Arc business plan doesn't include any details about a potential collaboration between Nissan and struggling startup company Fisker. At the beginning of the month, Reuters reported the two are in "advanced talks" for a tie-up, with Nissan potentially investing $400 million in Fisker's truck platform. According to the news agency, Nissan could assemble the Alaska pickup in the US from 2026. We do know Nissan is discussing with Honda a possible EV partnership.

A long-awaited GT-R successor is not mentioned for now. Reports state the recently launched 2025 GT-R in Japan will be the final model year for the R35. Nissan has hinted that the purely electric Hyper Force concept could go into production by the end of the decade.