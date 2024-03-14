Nissan has launched the 2025 GT-R in Japan where the aging supercar is scheduled to go on sale in June. The only mechanical change is for the Premium Edition T-spec and Track Edition models, which inherit hardware from the Nismo Special Edition. We're talking about the weight-balanced piston rings, connecting rods, and crankshafts. The goodies should make the engine more rev-happy and diminish turbo lag.

Inside the engine bay of these two versions, Nissan installs an aluminum plaque denoting who built the car along with a gold-colored plate with the chassis number. Go for the Premium Edition and you can now order it with a Blue Heaven interior. This trim level for the venerable Godzilla costs the equivalent of $105,400 but there's also a cheaper Pure Edition at $97,700. The most expensive of the bunch is the Nismo Special Edition at $207,000.

2025 Nissan GT-R (JDM)

34 Photos

Nissan is already accepting orders for the 2025 GT-R in the Land of the Rising Sun. Interestingly, the company points out production will be limited, so much so that it might have to refuse some orders if demand exceeds supply. This footnote in the press release fuels rumors about the R35 going away after this model year. Japanese publication Mag-X reported last week about 2025 being the final MY, mentioning production would be limited.

Nissan isn't saying how many JDM-spec GT-Rs it will build for the 2025MY but Mag-X alleges only 1,500 units will be assembled, with 300 being the hot Nismo derivative. The Japanese magazine claims Nissan has informed dealers the supercar will be discontinued because the company will be unable to source some parts in the future.

We reached out to the automaker's US branch when the report was published last week, but a spokesperson refused to comment. At least one part of Mag-X's report has now been confirmed as production of the 2025 GT-R will indeed be limited. Well, at least for the Japanese market.

The R35 has been in production since December 2007 but development started back in 2000. There were two concepts that previewed the production model, one that came out at the 2001 Tokyo Motor Show and the GT-R Proto from the same event held in 2005. With the Hyper Force concept introduced at last year's rebranded Japan Mobility Show, Nissan strongly hinted at an all-electric GT-R. It's touted as a "tangible dream to achieve by the end of the decade."

Provided the R36 is coming in 2030 and the R35 is going away this year, Nissan will be without a flagship sports car in its lineup for roughly five years. Ideally, there's going to be another GT-R with a combustion engine before the end of the decade, complementing the EV. However, it's merely wishful thinking on our part.