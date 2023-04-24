What may look like a 911 GT3 RS prototype that Porsche is testing at the Nürburgring is an entirely different beast if our car paparazzi are correct. Although we sadly can't hear images, we're being told the test vehicle sounded like it was turbocharged as opposed to the naturally aspirated flat-six powering the most hardcore 992-gen sports car to date. In fact, those side air intakes seem modified, presumably to accommodate the intercoolers.

Another change is noticeable at the rear where the dual exhaust tips sticking out from the apron are fake. The real ones are positioned to the left and right, between the gap that separates the diffuser from the bumper. Bear in mind the 911 GT2 RS is unlikely to debut until near the end of 2025, so what we're probably dealing with here is an early test mule. Subsequent prototypes are likely to go through more different changes to separate the flagship from the GT3 RS.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS test mule spy photos

19 Photos

It was only yesterday when Porsche unveiled the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Evo race car based on the previous 991 model and it looks as though the next-gen road car is already being tested. It's supposedly going to have over 700 horsepower by adapting the 911 Turbo S' powertrain to accommodate an electric motor for an ultra-potent hybrid setup.

At the beginning of March, Autocar reported the 911 GT2 RS will get the flat-six 3.8-liter, twin-turbo engine and a mild-hybrid system derived from the 963 LMDh. The British magazine mentioned a "significant increase in torque" over the 590 pound-feet (800 Newton meters) available in the Turbo S. Despite the added hardware, the ultimate 992 won't add more than 220 pounds (100 kilograms) over the Turbo S.

It is believed the next 911 GT2 RS will have an electric motor built into the gearbox while the battery pack is going to be mounted behind the rear seats. Weight will be allegedly distributed 39:61 front/rear in a supercar rumored to have a purely electric driving mode. A Weissach Package could be offered to trim the fat, while the powertrain is said to be "even more advanced" than the one developed for the 963 LMDh.

As usual, the GT2 RS will arrive closer to the end of the life cycle and it will be based on the facelifted 911 of which prototypes have been spotted testing. A purely electric derivative has been officially ruled out for this generation and won't happen before 2030.