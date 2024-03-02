This first-generation Ford Mustang was purchased new by a pilot who worked for United Airlines, and acquired by the current owner around 2002. After a few years the car was tucked into a corner of a garage and left untouched... until now.

The folks at WD Detailing met up with the owner to get the car cleaned and ready for the road. Having been ignored for the better part of two decades, it's in desperate need of attention. In addition to the thick layer of dust sitting on the paint and glass, the chrome has faded and there's a few rust spots beginning to form. The interior isn't in the best shape, either.

The Mustang brightens up significantly once the WD team does a proper wash. After polishing the chrome wheels and bumpers, there isn't much visually that gives away this car's sedate lifestyle for the past 18 years. We're glad the rust spots weren't addressed; they give the car some well-earned patina.

The interior looks fairly healthy at first glance, but it doesn't take long before the WD Detailing team finds evidence of infestation. In total, they find four mouse carcasses and a handful of nests. Gross.

Following its cosmetic revival, the WD team invites a father-son duo of mechanics to help get this Mustang started. Following a handful of fuel issues, they're finally able to get the vintage muscle car idling—something it hasn't done for nearly 20 years.

Instead of stashing it back in his garage, the owner decides to gift the Mustang to his daughter as a college graduation present. Hopefully this means it'll get the mechanical attention it deserves so it can get back on the road for years to come.