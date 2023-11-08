Originally intended to be an Alfa Romeo supercar per a recent statement made by Alfa's head of product Daniel Guzzafame, the MC20 has been around for a little over two years. It has spawned a droptop Cielo derivative as well as a couple of track-only variants: GT2 and MCXtrema. The lineup is growing, albeit temporarily, to include a first special edition of the road car, based on the coupe. Production is capped at 50 units for the whole world.

It's called "Notte" after the Italian word for "night" and predictably adopts all-black attire. The high-performance V6 machine was developed through the Maserati Fuoriserie personalization program to achieve a glossy-to-matte paint. Andrea Bertolini, the company's official test driver and three-time GT1 championship winner with Maserati, helped the team finalize the paintwork. The sinister-looking body is adorned with matte gold accents for the badges and the 20-inch wheels.

2024 Maserati MC20 Notte

Enhancing the dark theme, the interior hosts a pair of six-way power-adjustable seats wrapped around in black/grey Alcantara contrasted by yellow stitching. Maserati embroidered its famous trident onto the headrests and applied carbon fiber inserts on the Alcantara-covered steering wheel. Between those two headrests sits a special plaque denoting the MC20 Notte's exclusivity: “UNA DI 50” (“One Of 50”).

There aren't any changes to the "Nettuno" engine as it soldiers on with 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet (730 Newton-meters) of torque. It enables the Italian exotic supercar to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in less than 2.9 seconds and do 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in less than 8.8 seconds before topping out at over 202 mph (325 km/h). This twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 routes power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission developed by Tremec, similar to the one used by the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 but with bespoke tuning and software.

To better show off the limited-run supercar, Maserati shot a video with Andrea Bertolini and global brand ambassador David Beckham. In keeping with the MC20 Notte's theme, the footage was recorded in the late hours of the day on the track and within the city.