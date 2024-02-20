Sales for the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and 2024 GMC Canyon are on hold. General Motors issued a stop-sale for the two models this week due to undisclosed software issues. The order affects about 15,000 pickups, none of which have made it into customers’ hands yet.

The delay shouldn’t last long. Brandee Baker, GM’s vice president of global technology communications, told Automotive News that the company has already identified and begun implementing a fix. The vehicles apparently “displayed intermittent software quality issues,” according to Baker.

This is GM’s second stop-sale in three months. The company issued a similar order for the Chevy Blazer EV just before Christmas following reports of software problems with the vehicle. The electric crossover suffered from a finicky touchscreen and charging issues.

GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly told the Detroit Free Press that the company is “disappointed” it had to pause sales. The automaker is actively working to bolster its software team and improve quality, implementing new development and validation processes to ensure the technology is ready for consumers.

There has been an increased focus on GM’s software efforts after it announced last year that it’d ditch Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in favor of its own embedded system. The company wants to reduce distractions caused by these systems.

Automakers have been eager to implement new software and technology into their vehicles, but there have been issues. Companies have had to delay more than half of their new vehicle launches since 2020, with software problems being one recurring culprit.