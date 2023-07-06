At the end of May, Chevrolet introduced the beefiest off-road Colorado available from the factory. Called the ZR2 Bison, it packs all kinds of upgrades from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now it's the GMC Canyon's turn, and there's no beefy name to go with the off-road components. Say hello to the 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV Edition.

GMC dropped a teaser for the truck way back in early May, so the big black grille seen here should be a familiar sight. That holds true for the red tow hooks and front skid plate, of which there are actually five on this rig. GMC says they're ultra-high strength boron steel plates, covering the steering rack, transmission, transfer case, fuel tank, rear differential, and radiator. Consider them the backup if the extra 1.5-inch lift versus the already lofty AT4X isn't quite enough. Combined with 35-inch tires, this upgraded Canyon has 12.2 inches of ground clearance.

To better tackle obstacles, the AEV Edition adds new steel front and rear bumpers that improve approach and departure angles. The front bumper is also winch capable should you decide to add one later, and those gnarley Goodyear Wrangler tires are mounted on beadlock-capable wheels. They reside under AEV-specific fender flares, giving the truck a properly rugged look to better match its capabilities. Integrated aux switches make aftermarket upgrades such as lights easier to accomplish, and of course there's AEV branding inside and out to identify this truck as something over and above other Canyons.

“The market continues to see a surge of interest in the midsize space,” said Buick-GMC Global Vice President Duncan Aldred. “Customers want something capable and premium, with purposeful technology that enables them to set off the beaten path. This next generation GMC Canyon, and the all-new Canyon AT4X AEV Edition, will be all that and more.”

As with all Canyon trucks, a turbocharged 2.7-liter four-cylinder engine sits under the hood. The AT4X AEV Edition gets the highest engine tune as standard, pumping out 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The AT4X already sits three inches higher than other four-wheel-drive Canyons, and it's packed with tech that includes a Baja drive mode exclusive to the AT4X and AEV Edition. It features a new smart launch control feature to make the most of whatever surface is beneath the tires. GM's Yltifi Platform is also included for 2024 models.

Pricing for the 2024 GMC Canyon isn't available yet, never mind the range-topping AT4X AEV Edition. With the 2023 Canyon AT4X starting at just under $57,000, it's safe to assume a 2024 model with all the AEV extras will get close to, if not surpass, $60,000.