Mercedes has already confirmed the A-Class hatchback won't live to see the next generation. However, there's still time to buy the current entry-level model, including its flagship AMG A45 S version. The peeps from Affalterbach are even giving it a "Limited Edition" with an interesting mix of visual tweaks.

For the first time on a compact model carrying the three-pointed star, the AMG green hell magno paint with a matte finish is available. You might remember this striking shade on the AMG GT R unveiled back in 2016. The eye-catching green hue is now being combined with contrasting yellow accents that extend to the wheels. As if that wasn't enough, Mercedes is adding black body graphics, including a massive AMG logo plastered onto the hood.

2024 Mercedes-AMG A45 S Limited Edition

8 Photos

This AMG A45 S Limited Edition for Europe has about $15,000 worth of options included as standard. It gets the AMG Night Package I and II with a multitude of dark accents, plus the AMG Aerodynamics Package with that large rear wing. The 19-inch forged wheels are exclusive to this model and come with a seven-twin-spoke design and a predominantly matte black look.

The black and yellow theme continues inside where the headrests bear the "45 S" logo, which has also been applied onto the floor mats. There are AMG-branded side sills, aluminum bits and pieces, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and synthetic leather upholstery.

Much like the regular AMG A45 S, the Limited Edition has a fully variable all-wheel-drive system and the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine put in a production car. The 2.0-liter turbocharged mill makes a whopping 416 hp, enough for a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) run in 3.9 seconds.

It’s the same M139 found in the new C63 where it's mounted longitudinally (M139I) and produces an even higher output of 469 hp. That figure eclipses even the lesser-known Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X 2.0 MR FQ-440 which had 440 hp. By the way, Mercedes has pledged to keep the four-cylinder C63 because it's "very progressive."