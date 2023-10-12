Get your magnifying glass to discover the changes that Mercedes has made to its high-performance GLA. The speedy crossover is entering the 2024 model year in Europe with a redesigned front apron along with an AMG crest on the hood, therefore replacing the three-pointed star logo. You can't immediately tell but the headlight and taillights now have a slightly different inner design while retaining the cluster shape both front and rear.

This "new" GLA 45 S follows in the footsteps of the mildly updated GT63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe that also received mild visual tweaks at the beginning of the month. The peeps from Affalterbach say the sporty crossover is receiving an "extensive upgrade" with standard 20-inch wheels and an optional 21-inch set. Compared to the older version, the wheel arch extensions are no longer black as they've been painted in the same color as the rest of the body. We'd reckon this change makes it look even more like an enlarged hot hatch rather than an actual crossover.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S

Stepping inside, the 2024 GLA 45 S has the latest AMG Performance steering wheel fitted as standard. In addition, the MBUX infotainment has been upgraded with more computing power and a new AMG-specific interface. Mercedes has also boosted the charging USB power and has added an extra USB-C port. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included as well.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine calls home. This four-pot mill continues to make 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and an ample 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque delivered to a fully variable all-wheel-drive system through an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The AMG GLA 45 S takes 4.3 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) and maxes out at 168 mph (270 km/h).

Mercedes is working on a new family of compact cars but with fewer models as not all entry-level cars will survive into the next generation. At the IAA show last month in Munich, it previewed the future CLA with a long-range electric concept, along with replacements for the GLA, GLB, and CLA Shooting Brake.

It also released a sketch of the "Little G," a downsized variant of the G-Class off-roader. It remains to be seen what will happen with the A-Class hatchback, A-Class sedan, and the B-Class minivan but the future doesn't look bright for these three cars.