A custom-pained Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster ordered new by former President Donald Trump sold on Saturday at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale auction for $1.1 million, making it one of the most valuable Diablos on the planet.

Trump ordered this Diablo VT Roadster new in 1997, choosing to have it painted in the Blu Le Mans paint color you see here. That color wasn't available for '97, but according to Barrett-Jackson, Trump had a special relationship with Lamborghini and got the color approved. That means this is the only 1997 Diablo VT Roadster painted in this color, making it a true one-of-one.

In addition to the color, the Diablo VT Roadster was further customized by Lamborghini for Trump with a special plaque installed on the door that reads "Donald Trump 1997 Diablo," according to Barrett-Jackson. The 5.7-liter naturally aspirated V12 making 492 hp remained unchanged, capable of catapulting the mid-engine supercar to a top speed of 202 mph.

Trump sold the car in the summer of 2002, but that's not where the story ends. It was spotted for sale on eBay back in 2016, listed by an owner that reportedly bought the car in 2005. It's unclear if the Lamborghini has changed ownership since then up until now.

Barrett-Jackson says the sale of Trump's former Diablo marks a world record for Diablo auction prices. Diablo VT Roadsters in similar condition without the celebrity connection are routinely bid to around half the price of this one (or less), going by recent Bring A Trailer auction results:

Despite its provenance, this Diablo VT Roadster didn't sit undriven for the first half of its life. When it was listed for sale in 2016 on eBay it had 14,655 miles on the clock. Sadly whoever acquired the car didn't drive it much; when it crossed Barrett-Jackson's auction block on Saturday the odometer read just 15,431 miles. Hopefully the new owner puts some miles on the clock and enjoys this car to the fullest.

Gallery: Donald Trump's Former Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster