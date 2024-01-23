Say hello to the 2025 Chevrolet Equinox. The best-selling bow-tie SUV has a striking new look for the new model year, but the changes are more than skin deep. Billed as a next-generation model, the 2025 Equinox is technically a major refresh. It uses a modified version of its existing platform that is 2.3 inches wider, with a new rugged-themed Activ trim among many other updates.

This isn't the first time we've glimpsed the new Equinox. The SUV was unintentionally revealed for China back in June 2023. It receives Chevy's bolder, upright design language similar to the Traverse and Trailblazer, with thin running lamps perched neatly atop light clusters that flank a largely rectangular grille. Further back, the forward-canted C-pillar is still there as an Equinox identifier, but it's further highlighted with a floating roof motif. Taillights are also narrower and sharper, giving the new Equinox a decidedly edgy appearance.

There's a new interior layout, too. As with the aforementioned Trailblazer, Chevy gives the Equinox a large dual-screen setup with a standard-issue 11-inch driver display and an 11.3-inch infotainment display. They aren't incorporated under a single screen, but they are mounted together to give the Equinox a thoroughly modern, digital greenhouse. The shift stalk in the console is replaced by a column-mounted electronic lever, but fans of buttons have reason to be happy. Several common tactile controls, including those for climate settings and the standard-issue heated seats, are still there.

Speaking of standard equipment, Chevrolet isn't stingy when it comes to driver assist and safety features. The Chevy Safety Assist suite includes enhanced lane-keep assist, auto emergency braking with collision alert and pedestrian/bicyclist braking, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot alert, rear cross-traffic alert with auto braking, lane-change alert, a rear camera, and more. Not so long ago, many of these systems would be scattered into pricey option packages.

Gallery: 2025 Chevrolet Equinox

13 Photos

As for trim levels, the big news for 2025 is the Equinox Activ. This is Chevrolet's new rugged-themed offering that we've seen on other SUV models, adding the requisite amount of black trim with a special fascia and 17-inch wheels wearing all-terrain tires. Inside the Activ you'll find Evotex material with "sueded microfiber seating surfaces."

Regardless of the trim, there's just one engine option under the hood: A turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 175 horsepower. On front-wheel drive models it's connected to a CVT with max torque tuned to 184 pound-feet. All-wheel-drive versions have an eight-speed automatic and 203 lb-ft of twist. To make the most of this (on RS and Activ trims, anyway) there's a mode-selector dial on the center console to switch between Normal, Snow, and Off-Road drive modes, though Off-Road is only offered on AWD models.

"This generation of Equinox has taken on a broad-shouldered, athletic appearance that conveys confidence and versatility," said Phil Zak, executive design director at Chevrolet. "We leaned into distinct appearances and material selection for LT, RS, and Activ so everyone can see themselves in an Equinox."

Neither pricing nor a delivery timeline for the new Equinox been revealed. We expect to hear more from Chevy in the summer or possibly early fall.